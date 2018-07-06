EVA International success celebrated by Limerick’s business community

AFTER a 12-week run, EVA International draws to a close in Limerick this weekend.

The 38th edition of Ireland’s Biennial of Contemporary Art closes on Sunday after successfully showcasing a mix of historical, contemporary and newly commissioned artwork created by 56 Irish and international artists in venues across Limerick.

It was curated by Inti Guerrero and includes works by artists working across different continents, generations and media. Some of the venues include the City Gallery, Pery Square, the Cleeve’s Condensed Milk Factory on O’Callaghan Strand and the Hunt Museum.

To mark the successful staging of the exhibition, Holmes O’Malley Sexton Solicitors (HOMS) recently hosted a lunch in acknowledgement of the contribution of the local business community to its continued growth and success.

Matt Packer, director of EVA International, took the assembled guests on a virtual tour of the exhibition and said the it was “made possible through a variety of supporters. It’s crucial that we have Limerick’s business community in the mix. In endorsing EVA’s values of connecting locally, nationally, and internationally, we can work together with the business community to significantly increase the cultural profile of the city in a way that benefits us all”.

Con Quigley, a director of EVA and Partner in BDO Ireland, said it was “a uniquely Limerick event that has its finger on the pulse of Limerick people and society”.

Fellow EVA director Lisa Killeen, Senior Associate, Banking and Finance at HOMS, said “it was an opportune time to celebrate what has a been a very successful event and something all of us at EVA are very proud of.

“I was delighted to host a lunch at HOMS for friends and sponsors of EVA who took time away from busy desks and warm weather to join us for the occasion. Matt gave us a whistle-stop tour of some of the highlights of EVA 2018 and touched on plans for EVA 2020 which are already well underway,” she said.

“I would encourage anyone who has not yet had the chance to visit before it finishes up.”