UPDATED: Emergency services respond to two road traffic accidents in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are currently attending to two separate road traffic incidents in Limerick this Friday evening, including a head-on collision in a County Limerick village.

Two units from the Rathkeale Fire Service are currently attending the scene of a head-on collision in the village of Kildimo, on the Main N69 road.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident at 4.49 PM this Friday evening.

It is understood that ambulance services are also attending the scene.

Meanwhile, four units of the Limerick Fire Service have been dispatched from their base on Mulgrave Street to attend to a road traffic accident on the Rosbrien Interchange.

The accident took place near Junction One, coming from the Dock Road direction.

Emergency services are still at the scene.