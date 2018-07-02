Golfers get an opportunity to make JP Pro-Am qualifier and raise funds for St Ita's

THE Friends of St Ita’s are offering club golfers a great opportunity to try and win one of the much coveted spots at the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am tournament in 2020.

“All you have to do,” says the chairman, Fergus Scanlan, “is sign up for our golf classic which takes place at Newcastle West Golf Club in September.

“We hope to send two teams of three forward to the Pro-Am qualifier which will go ahead in May 2020 ,” Mr Scanlan explained.

Hopefully then one or both teams will make the cut there and get to play with some of the world’s top golfing legends in the Pro-Am tournament itself in July 2020, which is expected to feature Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, among others.

For the Friends, Mr Scanlan added, it is a win-win. By taking part, their projects will be in the frame to be considered for some of the money raised through the Pro-Am.

“We got €1.5m for different projects from the last two Pro-Ams,” Mr Scanlan pointed out.

At the very least, they will get to keep the €12,500 per team raised. It is all, according to Mr Scanlan, money that will be used for their latest project: to help upgrade the 65 long-stay beds at St Ita’s, in line with new HIQA standards and regulations.

“Currently the first phase of this plan is well underway and the provision of a new 20-bedded unit is now at design stage,” Mr Scanlan explained. “The second phase of the upgrade will see another 16/18 beds added.”

“This is all in keeping with St Ita’s philosophy of care based on respect for the rights and dignity of its patients,” Mr Scanlan added. “It is also in keeping with the HSE’s long term plan to provide personalised and homely single/double en -suite rooms, with complimentary dining and sitting areas for their long stay residents.”

“This is a very laudable and indeed ambitious plan, with which the Friends wholeheartedly agree and fully support. We see it as yet another very positive step along the road towards achieving the very best possible standard of care and comfort for the patients,” Mr Scanlan said.

To help along this project, Mr Scanlan is appealing to golfers to sign up for the Golf Classic on September 7 and 8 which is sponsored by the Doyle Shipping Group.

“The rules of the competition have changed from last time,” he pointed out. “This time it is a Singles Stableford Competition, to be played in groups of four over 18 holes, with an entry fee of €100 per player.”

“Each player will receive a Pro-Am entrance Cap valued at €50 which entitles the wearer entry to the Pro-Am over the two days of the event in July 2020,” Mr Scanlan said. “The €100 entry fee also includes a meal on the day of the classic.”

“While it is a Singles competition we would be most grateful if people would consider sponsoring a group of four. For those who may not want to take part in the competition, you might like to sponsor a tee or make a donation towards the running costs of the classic,” Mr Scanlan added.

“Your support in whatever form will be greatly appreciated.”

To take part in the Golf Classic, contact Joan Kelly, secretary, St. Ita’s Day Hospital at 069-66552 (9.30-5pm Mon/Fri). Cheque should be made payable to the Friends of St. Ita’s Golf Classic.