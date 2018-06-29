Limerick Greyhound Stadium to delay racing due to heat

RACING at Limerick Greyhound Stadium will be deferred by one hour this Friday night due to the hot weather conditions.

Doors open at 6.30pm with the first race generally off at 7.46pm. This has been pushed back to 8.46pm.

A spokesperson for the Irish Greyhound Board said: “The welfare of greyhounds comes first in all operational decisions.”

All are welcome to a great night’s racing this Friday which is a benefit night of St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville.