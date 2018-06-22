Emergency services tackle several grass and gorse fires in Limerick

EMERGENCY services in Limerick have tackled a number of grass and gorse fires in recent days as temperatures have dramatically soared.

At 5.50pm, the fire brigade attached to Newport was alerted to a gorse fire off the M7 motorway near Birdhill.

The crew left the scene at 8.30pm.

A new alert this Wednesday said that next week is likely to b the warmest yet.

“Very warm or even hot conditions developing into next week with sunshine prevailing. The warmest weather so far this year possibly on the way through this extended settled spell,” Met Eireann said.