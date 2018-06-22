Showtime for agricultural bonanza in Charleville with 20,000 to descend

THIS WEEKEND more than 20,000 farmers, businesspeople and families will descend on the showgrounds of Charleville for two days of special insights into the world of agriculture in Ireland.

The Charleville Agricultural Show, the biggest showcase of its kind in the country, will kick off this weekend, packed with exciting events and stalls until Sunday evening.

Established in 1979, the cost of running the prestigious show has jumped from €20,000 to a whopping €250,000, scooping Show of the Year award in 2013 and 2016.

And with preparations underway, it is hoped that the volunteers driving the show will emulate previous years’ success.

And its development officer Bernie Carroll said that a “very promising” weekend is in store for the show, thanks to the expected good weather.

“It is a real family day out. And it’s crazy now at the moment, all the stands are starting to set up now, and everything is happening, and it’s all go for the next few days. And we are getting great help from all the radio stations and all the newspapers, which is fantastic.”

Star attractions over the weekend include showjumping, the All-Ireland junior cow contest, beef classes for young cattle handlers of all ages, sheep showing championships, all-Ireland home cooking contest, Odlums-sponsored home baking championship, and a baking competition for secondary school students.

The show will also include the popular vintage rally, which is now in its 39th year, and this year promises to be the best according to organisers. Not only will a steam engine and steam-driven stone crusher be on display, but old-time threshing and baling will also be in operation.

One of the newest novelty events is the fourth annual baby show, where more than 100 cute babies, aged under one to three, will take the spotlight.

There will also be a pets corner, a dog show and a showcase of hundreds of horses and ponies over the weekend.

Ms Carroll said that the Charleville Show will also address recent challenging times, especially after the recent fodder crisis.

“There are a lot of businesses out there that are agriculture-related. They all come to the show. They all have stands there. They are supporting their businesses as well, and they would be giving a lot of advice to the farmers as well.”

For more information, visit www.charlevilleshow.com.