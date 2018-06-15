Gardai probe stolen rare African flute and bag of harmonicas at University of Limerick

GARDAI at Henry Street have launched an investigation into the theft of a rare and expensive African flute and a bag of three harmonicas from a carpark at University of Limerick this week.

The musical instruments were allegedly stolen from a campervan at a carpark while the owner Kathleen O’Shea, from Wexford, was attending a conference at UL this Wednesday, June 13.

Kathleen is now offering a reward for the stolen musical instruments, which hold significant financial and sentimental value to the musician.

Ms O’Shea told the Leader that the flute is “expensive and unusual” and was made to order by the late Brendan McMahon, Ennis, in 1990.

The instruments were nicked from a car, all contained in a bag. Mr O’Shea said that the three harmonicas once belonged to her late husband.

An appeal circulating online describes the instrument as an “African black flute, in three section. The topmost section is metal, could be described as silver or chrome. It has a wooden mouth piece attached to the silver top section and has four metal/silver keys.

“It was contained in a teak-coloured wooden case with a hinged lid and two brass/gold coloured clasps to close. The name ‘K O’Shea’ is written in biro on the inner sides of the case. The case has a red felt-cushioned lining and has a white sticker glued onto the inside of the lid of the case which reads ‘Brendan McMahon, flue maker Ennis.”

Ms O’Shea has asked anyone who sees the instrument being advertised for sale to contact her at 087 2320870.

Anyone with information in relation to the theft may call Henry Street garda station at 061 212400.