'Heartbreaking': Limerick teenager dies following fall from balcony in Spain

THE 19-year-old Askeaton man who fell 39 foot from a balcony in Spain has passed away.

Jack Walsh, a triplet with two sisters, had been on life support since the Santa Ponsa accident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Jack’s parents, Tony and Sandra, made the difficult decision to switch off the life-support machine this Thursday, after his sisters Tara and Orla made it to Mallorca to say their goodbyes.

The news has enveloped the town of Askeaton in ‘shock and sadness’.

“It is just heartbreaking for the whole community. The family is very well known through their involvement in soccer, the schools and the community. They have a huge family presence in Askeaton,” said one local.

“It has a huge impact locally and everyone is going around a bit numb, a bit shell-shocked.”

Askeaton AFC paid tribute to Jack, an avid soccer player, on social media:

“To Be Forever Remembered, Forever Missed.

“Askeaton AFC sends its condolences to the family, relatives and the many friends of local lad Jack Walsh who tragically passed away yesterday evening. May he rest in peace.”

“Words cannot express our deep sadness at the passing of Jack. May the comfort of God, relatives and friends help the Walsh family through these difficult times,” finished the tribute.

The young man, an Arsenal fan, flew out for the holiday straight after sitting a Leaving Certificate maths exam on Monday at Colaiste Mhuire, Askeaton. He was joining friends who were already in Santa Ponsa.

Sixth year students at the school, who are still sitting Leaving Cert exams, were “distraught” upon learning the news of his fall on Tuesday.

“They were in an awful state coming out of the exams. They had to go in and do French after hearing the news,” said one local parent.

Many of the students still have exams to do in the coming days. The school has put supports in place for the students who are affected by their friend’s death.

Jack had been repeating Leaving Cert maths for a trade apprenticeship.

Police in Mallorca are investigating the fall. The friends who were with Jack in Santa Ponsa, who also from the Askeaton area, have been cooperating with local police to get to the bottom of what happened, and some of their parents have also flown out to be with them through the ordeal.

It is believed that some of the friends tried to save the young man during the incident.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the community in Askeaton since Tuesday. One local person described the experience of going shopping on Tuesday and seeing people visibly distressed in the town. “People are crying, people are holding back the tears.”

At the primary school drop-off, a parent said that people could not even talk — “they were filling up with tears”.

“They were very involved in the soccer club, Jack and the girls would play and their father would train soccer teams,” said a local.

“They [the family] would always be very helpful and involved in the community, between soccer, summer camps and things like that. People are frustrated, wondering ‘why did it happen to him’ — it’s so unfair,” said the local.

Friends have been posting tributes to the late teen on social medial. “No numbers could explain how many hearts broke last night,” read one tribute. “You will be missed. Thoughts with Tara and Orla and the rest of the family,” read another.

The family is now faced with repatriating the young man's remains to his hometown of Askeaton.