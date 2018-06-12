West Limerick teen fighting for his life after fall in Spain

A WEST Limerick teen is fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after falling 39-feet from a hotel.

Jack Walsh, 19, from Askeaton is in a critical condition in hospital after the fall in the Spanish holiday resort of Santa Ponsa, Mallorca in the early hours of this morning.

It’s understood Jack – who has two twin brothers – was in the resort only a few hours when the incident occurred, having travelled to Mallorca to meet with other friends, sources have said.

Locals said Mr Walsh’s family, including his parents Tony and Sandra, and his sisters Tara and Orla, have travelled to Son Espases Hospital where he is receiving critical care.

Local police, the Civil Guard, are investigating the incident.

Askeaton-based councillor Kevin Sheahan, a family friend, said people are shocked by the news.

“The thoughts of the entire community are with the family and we hope and pray that Jack will make a full recovery,” he added.

Local Spanish news outlet Cronicabalear.es reported that a 19-year old Irishman was in a “very serious” condition in hospital at Son Espases, after falling “from a height of about twelve meters in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca”.

“The events took place at 4:25am in the Vista Club apartments, located on Nuno Sanz Street and the causes of what happened are unknown for the moment,” it reported.

Two ambulances rushed to the hotel apartment block and paramedics treated the youth at the scene.

Cronicabalear reported it was the third incident in 10 days in the region.

