Vicky Phelan and family are guests of honour at Limerick’s hurling win

VICKY Phelan and her family were greeted as guests of honour at the thrilling Limerick-Waterford clash at the Gaelic Grounds last weekend.

Just days after the 43-year-old mother-of-two was announced as a nominee for an honorary doctorate at University of Limerick, Vicky was receiving a hero’s welcome from Limerick GAA during Sunday’s epic win.

Vicky, from Annacotty, was responsible for lifting the lid on the CervicalCheck scandal after settling a €2.5m High Court action with a US laboratory after she was not informed about an incorrect smear test in 2011 until last year.

The scandal affected hundreds of women and has outraged the nation, sparking protests all over the country and a speedy Government response.

Sunday’s game was a special moment for the family, but particularly for her seven-year-old Darragh, who is a massive hurling fan.

Not only did he and his mum get presented with signed Limerick jerseys, but Darragh also got to shake hands with his sporting heroes after the victory.

“It was a fabulous opportunity for my son to get to meet some of the players and GAA officials. We were presented with two signed jerseys,” Vicky told the Limerick Leader this week.

“Needless to say my son wanted to put his on straight away so we had to change at half-time. Darragh was most impressed by Shane Dowling and has made memories that will stay with him forever.

“You never know, in a few years time, he could be donning the green and white for Limerick. Mile buiochas goes to Caroline O’Kane from our local team, Monaleen GAA, to Paul Foley, Munster Council Delegate and to Cathaoirleach John Cregan for a fabulous day out,” she said.

Last Wednesday, UL announced that it was going to confer Ms Phelan with an honorary doctorate of letters on Tuesday, June 26 at the Irish World Academy.

A UL spokesperson said Ms Phelan had “shown tremendous courage and determination since her diagnosis of terminal cervical cancer.

“Erudite, articulate and forthright, Vicky has contributed to uncovering a scandal which has affected the lives of hundreds of women and their families, and in doing so has given immeasurable service to the women of this country.

“Underpinning her commitment to women’s health, despite her own situation, Vicky has continued to call on women to participate in the cervical screening programme,” the spokesperson added.