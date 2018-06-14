Shannon Airport remains United with US airline after 20 years

SHANNON Airport and United Airlines have marked the “very important milestone” of 20 years of flight to New York-Newark, a service that has carried close to two million passengers.

Since the Shannon-Newark flight was launched in June 1998, it has carried over 1.9 million customers on more than 13,500 flights.

Bob Schumacher, United Airlines’ Managing Director Sales, United Kingdom and Ireland is in Shannon and Limerick this Thursday to mark 20 years and said the airline was “delighted” to do so.

“We are delighted to mark 20 years of our nonstop service from Shannon to New York/Newark,” he said of the flight that departs daily at 12.30pm and operates on a seasonal basis from March 10 to October 27.

“Since 1998, our service has allowed our customers from the West of Ireland to take advantage of our extensive route network from our New York/Newark hub that today offers 75 nonstop connections across the US, Canada and Mexico,” he added.

Marking the special occasion, United flight UA25 was welcomed today to Shannon Airport with a water cannon salute whilst customers, guests, United employees and crew joined Mr Schumacher for a gateside celebration, which included entertainment from Limerick's own Liam O'Brien.

Shannon Airport managing director Andrew Murphy said it was a “very important milestone”.

“Not only does it mark 20 years of flying, it marks 20 years of supporting tourism and industry in this region,” he said.

“Newark is such an accessible airport and New York is, of course, the most popular city in terms of transatlantic services between Ireland and the US.

"We appreciate United Airlines’ commitment in serving Shannon for the last 20 years and look forward to celebrating the next milestone,” he said.