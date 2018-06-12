Critical Limerick student’s family travel from Brazil to be at bedside after crash

A YOUNG Brazilian student remains in a critical condition at University Hospital Limerick this Tuesday following a weekend car accident.

Dheyllon Ruan Ribeiro, 24, was the passenger in a car accident which took place in an area known as Barry’s Cross on the Killaloe-Limerick Road in the early hours of Saturday.

He was rushed to University Hospital Limerick where he is fighting for his life.

It’s understood his mother and aunt have travelled to be by his bedside in Limerick from their home near Sao Paolo in Brazil.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page, set up by friends of the popular student, has raised €1,490 by this Tuesday evening.

Almost 50 people have lodged separate donations, which will ​help defray any costs accumulated by his devastated family while over here. Mandatory travel insurance will also aid the costs.

Dheyllon, who had planned to be in Limerick between March and September this year, was a student at the Limerick Language Centre, based in Mallow Street.

Its managing director Alan Brennan told The Leader: “He had major plans to travel. He loved this country, he took to it really. He had major plans to travel. Once he had finished his course, he was going to walk from Limerick all the way up to Donegal. He had done similar stuff in the past.”

It’s understood the other passenger in the car, also a fellow Brazilian, remains in a stable condition at University Hospital Limerick.

The crash happened at around six o’clock on Saturday morning close to the crossroads of the R465 Killaloe-Limerick road, and the R471 Clonlara-Sixmilebridge route, an area known as Barry’s Cross.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information in relation to Saturday’s incident to call 061-456980.