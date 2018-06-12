Business Leader: Start-up helps firms Acclino-tise to new trading approach

Shelbourne Road man Damian Murphy set up Acclino after growing Office Ireland – and selling it to international giant Regus

Tell us a bit about your company

Acclino is a digital start-up business based in the Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre in Limerick. Our university certified e-Learning programmes provide online training for service organisations who want to transform their business processes and gain a competitive advantage. Acclino is two years young but it is the product of 20 years of consultancy, training and education in the process transformation space. We find our clients are typically medium to large size organisations in the aviation, healthcare, financial services and professional services sectors.

What does your role entail?

My role in Acclino is three-fold: provide the content for the initial suite of products, build a team and build a sustainable business model.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Limerick City, raised in Shelbourne Park – and now I am based in Clonmacken.

What is your educational background?

I have a masters in strategic quality management from the University of Limerick. I also hold a diploma in project management from the UCD Smurfit College, as well as diplomas in industrial engineering and operations management from the Institute of Industrial Engineers. My secondary education was completed at Ard Scoil Ris.

How did you get to where you are today?

I worked as a management consultant for over 20 years delivering process transformation to a wide variety of service organisations, nationally and internationally, from airlines maintenance repair organisations in Ireland to National Health Service hospitals in Britain, and international recruitment businesses in the Philippines. I set up Office Ireland, a serviced office business back in 2009 with four business partners, and sold it onto Regus in 2016 when it reached full capacity.

Why did you decide to set up Acclino?

Acclino was set-up to provide a real alternative for service organisations who want to reap the benefits that manufacturing organisations have gained from the application of Lean and Six Sigma methodologies to their processes. We have designed and built a suite of eLearning products specifically tailored to the needs of service organisations. We talk their language and provide them with simple to use tools that show them how to transform a transactional business process.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

During the last 12 months we have put all of our energy into building our launch products with best practice content and cutting edge technology. Now our focus is on building a global brand. Over the next 12 months we will roll out a comprehensive digital marketing campaign with an initial focus on the UK market and with organisations in Ireland who have sister companies abroad. As part of building our sustainable business model we have plans to develop new complimentary products early next year.

Who do you admire in business?

Richard Branson for his people skills and charisma and for building a global brand. I look up to Tony Ryan for his vision and relentless drive in placing Irish aviation on the world stage and Warren Buffet for his life-long energy, simplicity and practical approach to decision making in business and in life.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

My motto in business and in life is ‘festina lente’ or make haste slowly. Realising business and life goals takes time, energy and plenty of hard work so it is important to be patient and to enjoy the journey.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

I’m a member of St Michael’s rowing and Limerick Boat Club. I also enjoy gardening and listening to audio books. I spend at least five hours commuting every week and I spend most of that time listening to audio books so I get through at least one book per week.

My transition to digital reading has increased my book coverage 10 fold in the last five years. You could say that I have transformed my reading process!