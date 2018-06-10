Court hears that Limerick man moved car over 'antisocial behaviour'

A LIMERICK man without insurance or a licence moved a car due to anti-social behaviour, Kilmallock Court heard.

Martin Ward, aged 22, Deebert Park, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driving licence.

Garda Niall McInerney said while on mobile patrol in Kilmallock at 8.30pm on December 13, 2017 he observed a male drive a vehicle in Deebert Park.

“He parked up and walked away,” said Garda McInerney, who later spoke to Mr Ward who made admissions.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr Ward, said his client apologises to the court and garda. “He moved the car due to anti-social behaviour,” he said.

Garda McInerney said he didn’t see anything of this nature but agreed there would be a lot kids in the area aged between 10 and 15, and they congregate there.

Mr Barry said Mr Ward was moving the car around the corner due to the anti-social behaviour.

Judge Marian O’Leary exercised her discretion not to disqualify Mr Ward. He was fined a total of €550.