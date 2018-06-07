85 prisoners put on restricted regimes at Limerick Prison

LIMERICK Prison has the second highest number of prisoners placed on a restricted regime, usually reserved for prisoners who are in danger or for bad behaviour, second only to Mountjoy Prison.

Figures released in the Dáil show that 85 prisoners have been placed on a restricted regime at the prison on Mulgrave Street.

According to the figures, four prisoners have been placed on a restricted regime for a year or longer.

The figures also show that 14 prisoners at Limerick prison have been placed on a restricted regime for longer than six months, but less than a year.

“The restriction of a prisoner's regime can occur due to a number of factors including, the protection of vulnerable prisoners,” the Irish Prison Service said in a statement.

“A prisoner may, either at his or her own request or when the Governor considers it necessary, in so far as is practicable and subject to the maintenance and good order and safe and secure custody, be kept separate from other prisoners who are reasonably likely to cause significant harm to him or her.”

“​In addition, the Governor may decide, for the maintenance of good order in the prison, to remove a prisoner from general association or structured activity to reduce the negative effect that a prisoner or prisoners may have on the general population.”