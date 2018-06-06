Reports: €17m EuroMillions jackpot may have been won by Tipperary syndicate

THERE are multiple reports this Wednesday morning that the massive €17m EuroMillions jackpot has been won by a Tipperary based syndicate.

While National Lottery HQ has yet to confirm any details about Tuesday's night huge jackpot win, reports are circulating that the winners were part of a 34 person syndicate from Stakelums Hardware in Thurles.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 22, 39 and 46. The Lucky Stars were 4 and 5.

The Lottery revealed late on Tuesday night that there had been a single Irish winner of the huge €17 million EuroMillions jackpot.

It reported that "WE HAVE A EUROMILLIONS WINNER! The lucky streak continues! A single ticket played in Ireland has matched all 5 numbers +2 lucky stars to win tonight’s €17 million guaranteed #EuroMillions Jackpot. Amazing!"

WE HAVE A EUROMILLIONS WINNER! The lucky streak continues!A single ticket played in Ireland has matched all 5 numbers +2 lucky stars to win tonight’s €17 million guaranteed #EuroMillions Jackpot. Amazing!!!! Players can check tickets here: https://t.co/gmmNILmBOZ pic.twitter.com/b8yKKU8QA8 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) June 5, 2018

It comes after a Limerick Lotto player won Saturday's €4.3m jackpot with a Quick Pick that was sold at Whitty’s Mace, Caherdavin.

The holder of the winning ticket made contact on Tuesday.

More to follow.