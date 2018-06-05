Lotto fever: One lucky Irish player scoops 'amazing' €17m EuroMillions win

IT really could be you after the National Lottery announced this Tuesday night that there has been a single Irish winner of a huge €17 million EuroMillions jackpot.

The National Lottery has revealed that "WE HAVE A EUROMILLIONS WINNER! The lucky streak continues! A single ticket played in Ireland has matched all 5 numbers +2 lucky stars to win tonight’s €17 million guaranteed #EuroMillions Jackpot. Amazing!"

WE HAVE A EUROMILLIONS WINNER! The lucky streak continues!A single ticket played in Ireland has matched all 5 numbers +2 lucky stars to win tonight’s €17 million guaranteed #EuroMillions Jackpot. Amazing!!!! Players can check tickets here: https://t.co/gmmNILmBOZ pic.twitter.com/b8yKKU8QA8 June 5, 2018

It comes after a Limerick Lotto player won Saturday's €4.3m jackpot with a Quick Pick that was sold at Whitty’s Mace, Caherdavin.

The holder of the winning ticket made contact today.

There is as yet no information as to where tonight's winning EuroMillions ticket was sold, but speculation is likely to reach fever pitch in the coming days.