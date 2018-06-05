National Lottery says latest Limerick Lotto winner has yet to make contact

MYSTERY still surrounds the identity of Limerick’s latest Lotto millionaire after the winning ticket was sold in the city.

There have been jubilant scenes at Whitty’s Mace, Caherdavin since Saturday night after it was confirmed by the National Lottery that the winning ticket had been sold at the store.

The holder of the winning ticket – a Quick Pick – is now €4,325,656 richer.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery, whose offices re-opened this Tuesday morning following the bank holiday weekend, has confirmed they have yet to hear from the winner.

DJ Whitty, owner of Whitty’s Mace, says he’s delighted to have sold the winning ticket and hopes the winner is local.

“It’s all local trade we have here so we hope it’s a local person. It’s great for the local area and more than likely it is a local person,” he told The Limerick Leader.

“People are delighted, we are 21 years here and we get a lot of support and it means a lot to us that someone local won it – it’s brilliant,” he added saying the speculation as to the winner’s identity was “like a guessing game”.

While a winning Lotto ticket was previously sold at Whitty’s Mace, the €2.2m jackpot was shared by ten winners across the country.

Michelle Coughlan, who works at Whitty’s Mace, says the store has been ‘buzzing’ since news of Saturday’s win emerged.

“It’s so nice for the community to have something like this and everyone is looking forward to seeing who has the ticket. Everyone is coming up with their tickets and checking to see did they win the €4.3 million,” she said.

One customer who arrived at the store on Sunday morning joked he had “lost my ticket” and was checking to see if it had been handed in while another customer, Pat kelly, said if she had won the jackpot she would keep it a secret.

“It’s marvelous, I think it’s brilliant. I’m delighted and it gives a great boost to the area but I if I did win it I wouldn’t tell anyone,” she said.

Prior to Saturday, the last winning Lotto ticket sold in Limerick was sold at the GPO, Cecil Street in November 2017.

The winner, who collected the €5.8m jackpot a number days later, said the realisation of winning was "like an out-of-body experience".

The number of Lotto winners in Limerick has now hit sixty and according to the National Lotto the total jackpot winnings stands at €78,722,887.

Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery, is urging the holder of the winning ticket to keep it safe and secure.

“This latest €4.3 million Lotto jackpot win is our fifth of 2018. We are asking all of our Limerick players to check their tickets and if they are the lucky ticket-holder, sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on Tuesday,” he said.