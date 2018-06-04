Limerick sports club boxing clever for expansion at city enterprise centre

A LIMERICK city centre sports club is boxing clever on a world class expansion, after councillors approved proposals.

Members of Limerick City and County Council this week approved the disposal of land to the trustees of St Francis Boxing Club to move into a unit at the Mungret Street Enterprise Centre on a 25-year lease.

The site was acquired from Shannon Commercial Enterprises, and Cllr Frankie Daly, Independent, has described it as being a “huge deal” for the boxing club, which can count former WBO World Champion Andy Lee among its alumni.

“This will enable St Francis Boxing Club to grow and develop as a club from 40 members up to 80 members potentially. The site will be developed into a strength and conditioning area,” he explained.

Cllr Daly indicated it would help St Francis attract Olympic level boxing groups, as a consequence of this development.

“The club will now have multiple gyms, multiple rings, multiple changing areas. They will have a bigger kitchenette area, and a bigger strength and conditioning area. This is sport at its best in a deprived part of Limerick, and it brings hope to the city to those young lads who want to go in a positive direction,” the northside member added.

St Francis Boxing Club is the oldest in the country, set up in 1928.

At present, the club has 10 current and former All Ireland boxing champions.

Meanwhile, councillors also approved plans to hand numbers 24 and 25 Nicholas Street over to Treaty City Brewery.

Limerick City’s own native beer producers have been given a 20 year least to develop a workshop and tourism-led microbrewery in Nicholas Street.

According to the conditions agreed by councillors, the firm will pay €100 rent in its first year, but up to year five, this will rise to €5,000.

After this, a rent increase will be paid based on the firm’s turnover, but capped at €30,000 annually.

Council members also agreed a number of other land disposals at Monday’s meeting.