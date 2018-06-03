New photographic exhibition looks at Moyross locals through an artistic lens 

A FRESH focus on the Moyross community will be exhibited in a major photography festival in June.

Limerick photographer Jamin Keogh will showcase his Moyross Study collection at the annual PhotoIreland Festival at the Library Project, in Temple Bar, which continues until June 24.

His exhibit will feature a collection of thought-provoking visuals, including landscape shots, intimate portraits and pieces that reflect life in the northside estate.

“The project explores Regeneration from the point of view of the conflict and social upheaval that this programme of Regeneration has created. These images also work to challenge the many stereotypes that surround Moyross,” he said.

He said that the project demonstrates how the community has, despite a troubled history, persisted and thrived.

He said Moyross finds itself physically, psychologically positioned in the city and countryside. “My project works to capture the sense of community that exists in Moyross and to capture the many ways the residents of Moyross maintain their unique sense of identity.

“It captures how the residents move between the urban and the rural spaces, harnessing both to maintain their community and their narratives,” he explained.