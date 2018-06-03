Great Limerick Run: HOMS Solicitors give awards to fittest companies

OVER 2,000 employees from firms across the region “embraced” the latest Fittest Company Challenge competition strand of the Bon Secours Hospital Great Limerick Run, according to the race director.

John Cleary was congratulating all of those companies who took part in the competition, a huge 115 in total this year, the fifth in a row that Holmes O’Malley Sexton Solicitors (HOMS) has sponsored the event.

HOMS hosted a prize-giving event for the winning companies at its offices on Henry Street.

Prizes were presented to the participating companies by Dr Sinead Kane, a woman for whom the words ‘can’t’, ‘impossible’ and even ‘pain’ seem to have no meaning.

A double Guinness World Record Holder, Dr Kane broke the record this year for the furthest distance travelled by a female on a treadmill in 12 hours and she is also the first Irish female to win the world marathon challenge.

Last year, Sinead was awarded two PhD doctorates in three months and she is a qualified solicitor and mediator, achievements that are all the more incredible given that she is legally blind.

She spoke to the award winning companies about resilience and the need for physical, mental and emotional energy in order to achieve one’s goals.

“For me, it’s the people who are the unsung heroes. The people who do voluntary work on voluntary basis, who are out there in the world, changing people’s lives. Even by sponsoring this event today, HOMS are changing people’s lives,” she said.

Harry Fehily, managing partner at HOMS, said: “We are very proud to be sponsoring this event for the fifth year in a row. It is a fantastic event for Limerick and we are happy to be associated with this competition that promotes healthy employee lifestyles and also is a great team building exercise.”