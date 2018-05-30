Women stage protest in Limerick city over CervicalCheck scandal

A GROUP of women have taken to Limerick city centre to hold a demonstration in solidarity with the hundreds affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

This follows Vicky Phelan’s €2.5m High Court settlement with a US laboratory last month, exposing the scandal in which 209 women were not informed of smear test reviews.

The Standing 4 Women protest kicked off at Thomas Street at around 5pm this Wednesday.

Mary Cahillane Vallely, of Standing 4 Women Limerick, said they are demanding “a total overhaul” of the HSE “from the top-down”.

“Total accountability and transparency. No more cover ups. No more deaths. No more outsourcing or privatisation. No more outsourcing of women’s health issues to the cheapest bidder. Put health before profit. It took the bravery of Vicky Phelan who stood up to the whole establishment to expose the cover ups and the corruption in the HSE.

“We stand in solidarity with her and all,” she said.