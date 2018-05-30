New manager for the Limerick Strand Hotel

THE Limerick Strand Hotel has got a new manager, it was confirmed this Wednesday morning.

Swedish man Stefan Lundström is leaving the O’Callaghan Strand hotel, and will be replaced by Stephen O’Connor, who previously served as its deputy general manager.

Stephen, a native of Wexford and a graduate of GMIT, began his hospitality career over 20 years ago and has had held a number of operational and senior management positions in Ireland.

After his spell in Limerick, he was promoted to the role of general manager at the Harbour Hotel in Galway, which he has held since October 2016.

Stefan is moving to the Galmont Hotel and Spa in Galway, formerly the Radisson Blu, an outlet which is also owned by MHL, the Strand Hotel’s parent firm.

John Lally, MHL, said: “We are delighted to appoint Stephen O’Connor to the position of general manager at our Limerick Strand Hotel. Stephen’s return to Limerick will ensure that the personal and attentive service the hotel is renowned for, its place in the heart of Limerick city life, and its plans for future expansion, are in a very secure and creative pair of hands.”