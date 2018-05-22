'Master-planning team' appointed to oversee major Limerick housing development

A TEAM has appointed to oversee the master-plan for a major 64 acre site on the outskirts of Limerick city that has been earmarked for housing development.

Limerick Twenty Thirty DAC has announced that it has taken the initial step in the programme for the phased development of the residential site at Mungret Park.

The company, a special purpose vehicle that is an offshoot of Limerick City and County Council and has been charged with developing sites in the region, has previously said that around 850 new homes are to be built in Mungret.

The team will now embark on the master-planning of the site, a process that, in addition to scoping out all technical aspects for the wider plan, will include thorough engagement with local community groups and interested stakeholders.

The site comprises 26 hectares of lands owned by Limerick City and County Council in Mungret, including the former Mungret College and associated buildings. It recently obtained funding for a distributor road through the Mungret site, which will unlock substantial lands within public and private ownership.

The masterplan will provide a detailed framework for development under the direction of Limerick Twenty Thirty DAC, with the objective of ensuring that the land use for the site is maximised and that development takes place in a co-ordinated manner. Following the completion of the masterplan exercise, the project will then move onto to the planning process.

Limerick Twenty Thirty CEO David Conway said: “This is the initial step in terms of master-planning the site located just ten minutes from the city centre.

“The site will be a key enabler for economic and population growth of Limerick, in line with the aspirations of the National Planning Framework.

“It is already zoned residential in the Limerick City Development Plan 2010 and has potential for up to 800 units but the first phase will be somewhere in the region of a quarter of that.

“We want to have that first phase fully completed in three years’ time,” he said.

Mr Conway said that the development has the potential to set a new standard for community living.

“We have set a high bar for the design team as we want to create something special at Mungret, effectively a community of its own but one very much integrated with the city,” he explained.

“Our ambition to create something special is also very much down to an obligation we have to the site and what’s already in place there. The key pillars of any good community area are already in situ; there’s schools, a wonderful park, a play-ground, existing residential, sports clubs in proximity and then we have Mungret College itself, which offers huge opportunity.

“So we have a really exciting foundation for what will be one of the best new community developments in the country,” he added.

The multi-disciplinary team has been appointed through a public procurement process and will work with Mott MacDonald Engineers, who have already been appointed by LCCC to progress the distributor road and associated infrastructure.

Key members of the multi-disciplinary team include:

– Project Management & Quantity Surveyor: Kerin Contract Management & Tom Mc Namara & Partners

– Integrated Team: Elliott Maguire Landers & Sean Harrington Architects, Urban Initiatives – Urban Design Consultants, Arup Consulting – Structural / M & E / Traffic & Environmental consultants, HRA Planning – Planning Consultants, Nicholas de Jong – Landscape Architects, Aegis Archaeology – Archaeological Consultants

– Economic Viability: Duff and Phelps