Limerick council’s appeal for landlords for programme

LIMERICK City and County Council has issued an appeal for landlords of vacant properties to take advantage of a new scheme.

The government has announced an enhanced ‘repair and lease’ scheme, where funds will be provided to bring vacant properties up to the standard for renting.

They will then be leased by the council for use as social housing.

It’s targetted at owners of vacant properties who cannot afford or access the funding required to bring them up to the approved standards.

Subject to the suitability of the property for social housing, and the agreement of the property owner, the cost of the necessary repairs will be met upfront by the local authority or an Approved Housing Body (AHB). Financing is made available by way of an interest free loan to a maximum of €40,000.

Changes made to the scheme include a reduction in the minimum lease term required from ten years down to five years, as well as increasing the proportion of rental payments available to property owners.

Extra funding is on offer for provision of additional funding for property owners, over and above the current €40,000 limit, where the dwelling is a bedsit type dwelling being brought into compliance with the Standards for Rented Houses Regulations and made available for social housing.

Seamus Hanrahan, senior architect with the council said: “The repair and lease scheme is an ideal way to bring vacant properties back into use and help rejuvenate communities across Limerick city and county. We will work with the property owners to achieve this objective.”

More information on this scheme is available by contacting Limerick City and County Council at 061-556393, or 061-557140, email at vacantproperty@limerick.ie.

Alternatively, you can visit www.rebuildingireland.ie