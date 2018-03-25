Making a Murderer's Dean Strang given warm send-off as he completes time in Limerick

DEAN Strang, who gained worldwide fame as the defence lawyer in the Making a Murderer series, has been given a special send-off by members of Limerick’s metropolitan district.

Mr Strang, from Wisconsin, has been a guest lecturer at University of Limerick for the past seven weeks. And ahead of his flight back to the United States of America, he addressed councillors, before being given a council tie, a piece of Limerick lace, and a painting of the Wild Geese from metropolitan district mayor Sean Lynch.

“This is just one more example of the hospitality I have enjoyed in Limerick and all of Ireland for the last two years or more, and specifically for the seven weeks I have been in Limerick. It’s just a joy.

“I have been able to immerse myself into the life of the university, the city centre, and the county of Limerick,” he said.

Mr Strang, who provided legal representation for Steven Avery, twice convicted of murder in Wisconsin, hopes others have gained as much from his presence in Ireland as he has in being here.

“I hope I’m not the only one who is walking out of here enriched,” he added.

And he praised the Castletroy based third-level institution, adding: “It’s a vibrant university in general. What I have found most of all is the sense of participation in the community, and a university engaged with the broader society in trying to give back. That idea of engagement with the broader community so all would benefit, and we would reap the gains is something I'd associate very much with Wisconsin, where I am from.