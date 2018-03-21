Gardai attend scene of car crash in Limerick

GARDAI are at the scene of a car collision in Limerick city this Wednesday afternoon.

At 1.59pm, gardai were en route to the scene of a crash on the Tipperary Road.

The seriousness of the incident is not yet known, but Limerick Fire Service units have not been dispatched to the scene.

According to AA Roadwatch, traffic on both directions, east of the Old Ballysimon Road junction, have been affected.

Road users have been advised to approach with care.

Gardai remain at the scene.