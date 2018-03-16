'Tailback of 4km' due to County Limerick crash

THERE WERE lengthy disruptions for road users due to a single vehicle car crash in County Limerick this Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the Murphy’s Cross area of Adare after 4pm.

Limerick Fire Service dispatched two Rathkeale units to the scene at 4.20pm.

According to AA Roadwatch, traffic was down to one lane due to the incident and, as a result, there was a “tailback of approximately 4km coming from the Limerick city side”.

All units returned to base at around 6pm, and the crash has since been cleared.

It is not known, yet, how many people were involved in the incident.