Emergency services swiftly tackle van fire on Limerick motorway

EMERGENCY services swiftly tackled a van fire which occurred along the motorway in Limerick this Friday evening.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 5.12pm, and immediately dispatched four Mulgrave Street units to the scene before the J29 Rosbrien.

The vehicle fire has been dealt with and all units have returned to base, it is understood.

However, according to AA Roadwatch, delays remain along the motorway northbound.

At 8.57am, Limerick Fire Service dispatched three units to Ballysimon Road, where a double-vehicle collision occurred.

There were no reported injuries and all units returned to base at 9.22am.