Motorists advised to 'avoid' Limerick city street with major roadworks to take place

ROADWORKS are due to take place overnight on a main thoroughfare feeding Limerick city, with motorists advised to avoid the area during the works.

Limerick City and County Council said major roadworks will operate on Patrick Street (R526) from 7.30pm this Wednesday night. to 7am Thursday.

“The street will be reduced to one lane during these roadworks and motorists are advised to avoid the area as delays are likely,” warned the council.

“Emergency service vehicle access will have access at all times,” the council added.