Search

06 Jun 2022

Waiting list for appointments at UL Hospital's diabetes clinics continues to grow

Hundreds awaiting diabetes clinic appointments at University of Limerick hospitals group

ALmost 600 patients were on the diabetes outpatients waiting list at ULHG

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

06 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

HUNDREDS of patients across the region are awaiting appointments in the diabetes outpatients clinic at University of Limerick Hospitals Group (ULHG).

At the HSE's regional health forum, Fine Gael councillor Daniel McSweeney sought information on how many people are waiting on a first appointment to the adult oupatient diabetes clinic in any of the ULHG's six facilities.

In a written answer from Prof Colette Cowan, the chief executive of the hospitals group that a total of 573 patients were on the waiting list at the end of January 31 last.

Further investment for Limerick Greenway after milestone visitor mark

The majority of these, 205 people, had been on the waiting list for between two and four years. Five people had been waiting between six and seven years, with 101 people waiting up to five years. Some 28 have waited between five and six years.

Fifty-eight people joined the list in the six months up to the end of January this year, while 72 are waiting the last year.

A further 47 are on the list for between 12 and 18 months, and 57 between 18 and 24 months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media