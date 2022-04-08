Department of Health confirms latest Covid-19 figures

Friday's Covid-19 figures have been released
NEARLY 6,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.
According to figures, published this Friday afternoon, 2,845 PCR-confirmed cases have been reported along with 3,038 positive antigen tests - details of which have been uploaded via the HSE online portal.
This compares to the 3,150 PCR-confirmed cases which were reported by the Department on Thursday along with 3,855 positive antigen tests.
On Wednesday, 4,076 PCR-confirmed cases were reported across the country along with 4,278 positive antigen tests.
Separately, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals has decreased over the past 24 hours while the number of patients in ICU has remained steady.
As of 8am this Friday, there were 1,182 patients with Covid-19 in hospital with 58 in ICU. At the same time on Thursday, there were 1,251 patients in hospital with 56 in ICU.
