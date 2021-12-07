Search

07 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Outpatient and vaccine appointments cancelled across Limerick hospitals

Strike action at Limerick hospital deferred after 'positive' talks

University Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

ALL OUTPATIENT appointments at University Hospital Limerick have been cancelled today due to Storm Barra. 

Appointments have also been cancelled for University Maternity Hospital Limerick, St John’s Hospital, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital.

The vaccination centres in Limerick, Nenagh and Ennis have confirmed that they will not be administering vaccines today. 

Anybody with outpatient or vaccine appointments scheduled after 2pm are asked not to travel and they will be rescheduled as soon as possible. 

The emergency departments at the hospitals will all be operating as normal on a 24 hour basis. 

BREAKING: Thousands left without power in County Limerick

A spokesperson for the UL Hospital Group said they expect scheduled appointments to resume as normal from Wednesday morning. 

A statement said: "We regret this disruption in service but this decision is being taken in the interests of patient and staff safety as travel conditions are expected to be hazardous later this afternoon and into this evening.

"We regret that this decision will also affect patients who were scheduled to have procedures across our sites today. Affected patients are being contacted directly by the hospital.

"We have put in place arrangements to ensure the continuation of essential services for chemotherapy and dialysis patients as well as those coming in for urgent surgery.

"We are working closely with HSE MidWest Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, An Garda Siochana and Limerick City and County Council on the response to this adverse weather warning. UL Hospitals Group management will continue to closely monitor the developing situation throughout the day."

