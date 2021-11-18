New MRI machine will help improve patient flow at University Hospital Limerick

The new MRI machine is currently being installed
THE Radiology Department at University Hospital Limerick has taken delivery of a state-of-the-art MRI machine with advanced imaging capabilities.
Manufactured by Siemens, the 1.5T Magnetom Sola MRI machine is currently being installed as part of a planned upgrade programme.
"The old scanner at UHL was installed in 2003 and upgraded in 2009. We were pleased to receive €1.5m under the HSE’s National Equipment Replacement Programme and we are currently installing a new Siemens Magnetom Sola MRI scanner in the Department of Radiology," confirmed a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.
The new scanner includes state-of-the-art software which allows for more diverse scans. It will also enable staff to complete scans more quickly, allowing for a higher throughput of patients.
"These advantages in terms of technology, speed and reliability should allow the Department to improve current capacity. This will improve wait times for patients and assist in patient flow. We are pleased to provide an enhanced service for the region," added the spokesperson.
