The power of word of mouth is growing the field of aesthetics - Dr Christopher Pavlou

Hello everyone.

It’s always fascinating to learn what the attitude to aesthetics is in other countries. It’s interesting to find out about new products, trends and techniques and even the general public perception to aesthetic procedures.

This week I was very lucky to have a chance to speak with the award winning Dr Christopher Pavlou, owner of “Skin Technique Medical Aesthetics” in Vancouver, Canada.

For over ten years, Dr Pavlou’s global approach has combined the latest innovations in aesthetic medicine with reliable tried and tested methods. His thoughts certainly make for interesting reading.

I hope you enjoy.

-Agnieszka Orlowska Duggan xx

Dr Pavlou, thank you for taking the time to talk with me. I’m sure I speak for many people in Ireland in sending our best wishes to all our friends in Canada during these difficult times. Can you tell my readers a little bit about your clinic “Skin Technique”in Vancouver?

My clinic, Skin Technique, is focussed on head to toe cosmetic treatments that are aimed at honouring the natural beauty that exists in each and every one of us.

What was it that made you want to become a Doctor specifically focussing on aesthetics?

After completing my medical training I entered private practice for 10 years before focussing my attention on Aesthetic Medicine training. I was intrigued by the idea of having patients who were interested in aging positively and boosting self-confidence. This is one of those rare medical fields where patients are actually excited about their appointments.

As someone who works in the aesthetic business I’m always asking the same question to fellow professionals, what does great skin look like for you?

Great skin to me looks healthy, radiant, luminous, soft and even-toned.

I am very interested to know what are the current skin care trends in Canada?

Fortunately current trends in Canada seem to be heading back in a natural direction. Patients don't want to look "done". They are asking for clear, dewy skin and facial features that are naturally well proportioned. I find profile balancing to be very popular at the moment.

In Ireland, from my own experience, aesthetic procedures have become noticeably more popular over the last three years. What is the Canadian attitude to aesthetic procedures & how has it changed over the years?

I have seen a significant change in attitudes toward aesthetic procedures in Canada, especially over the past 3 years. It's no longer a big secret. People speak openly about it to their friends and family and on social media. I have been astounded by the power of word of mouth as a source of referrals.

What advice would you give to somebody who is nervous about having a procedure?

My best advice for a nervous first-time patient is to take your time and do your research. Fortunately now with social media you can really get a good feel for the clinic you have selected and the service provider. Once you feel confident with your choice schedule a consultation with no pressure to do a treatment. Have a conversation, ask your questions and measure your comfort level. You should never feel pressured or rushed to do a treatment. Most of the time nerves are caused by a fear of the unknown. Once you are well informed and well prepared the treatment itself always seems so easy and uneventful!

In your opinion what is the key to running a successful business?

The key to running a successful business, in my opinion, is having the right team that shares your work ethic and dedication to patient safety and wellbeing. Having a good medical skill is useless if your patient coordinators are not greeting your patients respectfully and making them feel comfortable. I thrive when my entire team is happy and thriving.

What is the best & the worst thing about working in this business?

The best thing about working in this business is hearing from patients whose lives have been positively impacted by the treatments they have received. Nothing warm my hearts more than a grateful message or card from a happy patient. The worst part of this business is the unhealthy competition that can arise from envious colleagues.

The current situation with Covid 19 has had a devasting impact on Irish business. What impact has Covid 19 had on Canada in general and more specifically on your own business?

The impact of Covid-19 has impacted our industry significantly. We were one of the first cosmetic clinics to voluntarily shut down in an effort to help flatten the curve. We have not seen any patients at the clinic for 2 months. We did, however, quickly realize that people were even more interested in skin care than ever before! So we really worked hard remotely at fulfilling online skin care orders and doing daily virtual consultations.

What is your opinion about online consultations & do you feel you will have to change your business model to adapt to these new challenges?

I think online consultations were definitely the way to go during the lockdown. It helped with feeling and staying connected to our patients. Now that we have a reopening date we obviously won't have the time and resources for them. We will however consider doing follow-up visits virtually where possible to avoid unnecessary contact in the clinic.

Finally, Dr. Pavlou, what advice would you give to somebody who is looking to start a career in the aesthetic industry?

My advice to someone seeking to start a career in the aesthetic industry is to always remember that we are performing a medical procedure where trust and safety are assumed and implied. This industry can often be portrayed as fun and frivolous but it still comes with risks and repercussions. Make sure you get as much training as possible, practice your skills as much as possible and always make sure your patients feel well taken care of.