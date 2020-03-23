BREAKING: Two more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland, three new confirmed cases in Limerick

THE Department of Health has confirmed that two more patients have died in Ireland having being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland has now reached 1,125 after a further 219 patients tested positive.

According to the latest figures, there are now 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick – up from the previous confirmed total of 15.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.



Both patients are male and in the east of the country. March 23, 2020

The latest two people to die were males from the east of the country and the HSE is now working to identify any contacts the latest patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There have now been six confirmed deaths in Ireland.

An analysis of the 836 confirmed cases up to midnight on Saturday, shows 55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases. The median age of confirmed cases remains at 44 years.

Almost a third (29%) of those who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 have been hospitalised with 25 patients being admitted to ICU.

Almost a quarter (208) of all cases are associated with healthcare workers while 56% (471) of all cases were detected in the Dublin area.

As of Saturday, there were 104 confirmed cases in Cork, 33 in Galway, 23 in Kildare and 22 in Wicklow.

This is the makeup of the first 836 #covid19 cases in Ireland



Dublin - 471

Cork - 104

Galway - 33

Kildare - 23

Wicklow - 22

Tipperary - 20

Westmeath - 20

Limerick - 18

Kilkenny - 15

Meath - 13

Louth - 13

Kerry - 12

Offaly - 10

Waterford - 9

Clare - 9

Sligo - 8

Donegal - 8 — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) March 23, 2020

There have been 18 confirmed cases in Limerick, although there have been some delays in the carrying out of tests.

In a statement, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said all of the restrictions that were imposed earlier this month are constantly being reviewed.

“We understand the anxiety this outbreak may be causing people. All aspects of our public health advice are constantly reviewed by the National Public Health Emergency Team and we will not hesitate to take more measures where necessary, based on epidemiological evidence and in proportion with Ireland’s experience of this outbreak. The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow morning, where we will continue to review Ireland’s response and make further recommendations where appropriate,” he said.

Speaking at a media briefing, he said he generally “very pleased” with the response of the general public and that market research indicates there is a high level of awareness of the guidelines and restrictions that are in place.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The key response that every individual can make if they are experiencing symptoms is to self isolate. While we continue to increase testing in Ireland, in line with WHO guidelines, the most important action that can be taken against this virus is isolation and social distancing.”

The Department of Health is also advising anyone who is waiting to be tested to act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.