Magnificent Meg and her Limerick calendar girls make €51,000 for cancer care

NONE of us know how we will deal with cancer but few of us would respond like Meg Wiley Curran has.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 the Kilmallock lady is a powerhouse of positivity. She has spearheaded two successful charity nights, Pinkalicious by Megalicious, in Houlihan’s 41 bar.

And not only that, Meg is also behind a calendar featuring herself and local ladies who bared all for a good cause. The calendar girls couldn’t keep the printers filled with enough ink to keep up with demand. The ladies – all from County Limerick – have forged deep friendships.

Last year, Meg presented a cheque for €30,500 to the Mid Western Cancer Foundation. This year, she has followed up with a further €20,500. The night at the beginning of 2020 was full of fun, glamour, music, dancing and it helped banish the January blues for one and all.

By the time Handipak – the final band – started playing the heels were kicked off.

“We danced like no one was watching, a few drinks were drank and we didn’t have a care in the world,” said Meg.

Some went home a lot richer than when they arrived as local businesses gave vouchers and cash prizes.

“I would to thank everyone who kindly donated. Eighteen prizes in total were given out. This year was so different to last as this year we had expenses, the calendars, ticket printing, entertainment and prizes.

“You have to give back. It always amazes me to see how generous people are when you’re fundraising and last year’s figure was phenomenal, however, I am aware that it is important to change things up a bit each year to keep people interested. By giving cash prizes it's my way of saying thank you to the people because at the end of it, it wouldn't happen without the people and their support,” said Meg.

The winner of the first prize of €1,000 was Tommie Doorey a native of Dunmore, Co Galway. Tommy bought his ticket from Paco O'Rourke at the last Kilmallock Mart of 2019, Tommy travels to Kilmallock every Monday to buy calves and is often accompanied by his dad Jackie.

Tommy was thrilled.

“It’s usually money you spend at the mart so to win €1,000 is a real bonus,” said Tommy.

The €51,000 given to Mid Western Cancer Foundation will help men and women like Meg who are battling cancer.

“It’s very important to support our local hospital to keep it running and try to maintain the standards we need. Oncology in University Hospital Limerick is amazing.

“Unfortunately it's not where we want to be but if that's the path we are given we must take it and try to remain as positive as we can for our close family and friends,” said Meg.

Two days after the party in Houlihan’s Meg had a scan.

“Thankfully it showed my tumours haven't gotten any bigger. They are not smaller but they are not bigger so I'm happy,” said Meg, who took some time to give her body a chance to recover and enjoy time with her family but “my little head is always plotting and planning the next event”.

She hopes to have a Pinkalicious event each January.

While there are too many to name and thank individually, Meg would like to thank everyone for their support and to the people for making Pinkalicious the success it is.

There could even be another calendar but 2020 has been made all the brighter by Meg and her calendar girls.