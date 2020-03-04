Noel Noonan’s Jingle all the Way Charity 5k 

TO honour the memory of their friend, the late Noel Noonan, a 5km walk around the grounds of the University of Limerick on will be held on Saturday, March 28, starting at 11am.

“Throughout our lives, we encounter cancer from having to deal with it ourselves to helping family members or friends affected by it. This is when we seek assistance from people or organisations that are there to help. Milford Hospice is one such place,” said Noel's close friend Leo Kirby.

“So please support this event by either participating in the walk or donating whatever you can to Milford Hospice and remembering one of Limerick’s finest Noel Noonan. On March 31, we mark the first anniversary of losing Noel to cancer, a true gentleman, known and loved by many in Limerick and surrounding areas.”

To honour the memory of their friend, they will run a Jingle all the Way Charity 5k.

“He helped so many people suffering from Cancer and Motor Neuron Disease. A few years ago at Christmas we came up with the name Jingle all the Way Charity 5k.

“Noel of course thought this was hilarious and would laugh anytime we spoke about the name,” said Mr Kirby.

All monies raised will go to Milford Hospice the wish of Noel’s family.

Noel’s Jingle all the Way Charity 5K will comprise of from the Pavilion Club.