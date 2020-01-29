Special school in Limerick to lose nurse due to 'lack of HSE funding'

A LIMERICK school that teaches children with "life-limiting conditions" is to lose its nurse this summer due to a "lack of HSE funding", its parents association has announced.

In a Facebook post, St Vincent's Special School in Lisnagry said it was "shocked" to announce that it will lose its school nurse in June "due to lack of HSE funding.

"There are multiple children in our school with life-limiting conditions. There are also many children with challenging medical conditions such as epilepsy," the association said.

"We cannot allow our most vulnerable children to lose the life-saving services of our nurse."

It asked all parents and their families to call on canvassing politicians "to pledge that they will ensure that funding is put in place by the HSE".

The Limerick Leader has contacted the HSE for a comment.