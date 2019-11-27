Visiting restrictions at University Hospital Limerick following outbreak of norovirus

VISITING restrictions have been introduced at University Hospital Limerick following an outbreak of norovirus.

According to the UL Hospitals Group, there is a total ban on visitors to Ward 4A where there are currently four symptomatic patients.

“We regret having to take these necessary precautionary measures and we are looking for co-operation from members of the public as we manage this situation,” said a spokesperson.

In the interests of patient safety, ULHG says it is necessary to reduce footfall to all areas of the hospital to better manage the outbreak and facilitate cleaning.

Until further notice, only one visitor per patient is allowed in to unaffected wards during visiting hours only.

Children should not be brought to UHL and members of the public are advised that norovirus is currently circulating in the community and that they should not visit anyone in hospital if they themselves are unwell.

Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea and people with symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at UHL.