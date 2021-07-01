All About Food: Wake up to some yummy pancakes

Hello again from the gingergirl kitchen. Here’s to a favourite in the gingergirl home…

Ask Gingergirl

Hi Gingergirl,

We have taken your advice and are enjoying more leisurely weekend breakfasts. Your granola recipe is a big hit but we were wondering if we could have another Sunday morning recipe please!

Many thanks,

Louise and Jennifer.

Hi Louise and Jennifer,

Pancakes are so tasty and versatile. Once you master this recipe feel free to shake things up a little by adding fruit (for me it’s bananas or blueberries) or cinnamon. Enjoy with fruit compote, crisp bacon or maple syrup.

A thick-based pan works best when cooking the pancakes; do ensure the pan is warmed on a medium heat before pouring on the pancake mix.

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

150g of plain flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

1 egg

250ml of buttermilk

1 teaspoon of caster sugar

30g of butter, melted

Put the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl. In a separate bowl whisk the egg, buttermilk and sugar. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix together lightly. Pour the batter into a jug and leave for approx twenty mins. Just before you are ready to cook the pancakes, stir in the melted butter.

Heat your pan and add a little butter. Pour the batter onto the pan – I use two tablespoons of batter per pancake as I like thick pancakes. Cook for two minutes or until small bubbles appear on the surface, turn and cook for another one to two minutes until golden brown. Transfer onto a warmed plate while you use the rest of the batter. Makes about 12 pancakes.

And finally

Rhubarb and Strawberry compote – any fruit compote is made by baking or simmering fruits with sugar and, depending on your taste, spices. I always have a bowl of compote in my fridge as it’s a wonderful way of savouring the fruits in season and it’s a great way of using any surplus fruit. Simply place 300g of chopped rhubarb and 300g of quartered strawberries into a saucepan with 150g of caster sugar and 100ml of water. Simmer over a moderate heat and stir regularly. When cooked the fruit should be a soft, pulpy texture. The compote is perfect with the pancakes and can be served hot or cold.

Contact Gingergirl

email: helen@gingergirl.ie