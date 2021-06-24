All About Food: Summer means fresh veg from the garden

Welcome to all about food. Time to make the most all the wonderful vegetables that are in season…

Ask Gingergirl

Dear Gingergirl,

Have you any recipes for stir-fry dishes? I particularly enjoy lots of veg and I really like the flavour of honey in food.

Many thanks,

Renee

Hello Renee,

Stir-fries are great as they are quick to prepare, are a handy way to use up left over vegetables, can be very healthy and can be another sneaky way to get children to eat vegetables or bulk up your daily recommended intake. A few essentials ensure tasty stir - frys. Number one on the list is a good wok. When choosing a wok, look for a large one, it’s easier to cook a small amount in a large wok than a large amount in a small one.

Preparing the ingredients in advance is also necessary, when the cooking starts it goes fast so it’s best to have everything at hand. Finally, for best results, use oil with a high smoking point - oil that can stand a high heat before smoking and burning - vegetable oil or sunflower oil works best.

Honey & Chilli Chicken Stir-Fry

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

400g chicken breast fillets, cut into strips

1 red pepper, sliced lengthways

1 yellow pepper, sliced lengthways

6 spring onions, peeled and sliced

1 cm piece of root ginger, finely shredded

125g of rice noodles

50g mange tout diagonally sliced

1 red chilli, de-seeded and finely chopped

3 tablespoons of dark soy sauce

2 tablespoons of clear honey

Heat the wok over a medium high heat, add the oil and swirl to ensure the oil coats the wok. Add the chicken and fry for a couple of minutes, stirring constantly. Add the peppers and stir for one minute. Add the spring onions and ginger and continue to stir, at this stage the chicken should be browning. In a separate bowl, place the noodles and cover with boiling water , leaving to soak. Add the mange tout to the wok and stir for another minute. Finally, add the chilli, soy sauce and honey and stir well. Drain the noodles and serve with the stir-fry.

And finally

Stir-fried broccoli with cashew nuts: A really tasty way to serve fresh broccoli is stir-fried with a little oyster sauce. Heat a wok over a medium high heat, add a handful of unsalted cashew nuts and toast until they are golden brown. Tip the nuts into a bowl and in the same wok add one tablespoon of sunflower oil. When the oil is heated add one or two heads of broccoli cut into bite size florets. Stir-fry the broccoli for three to four minutes. Pour three tablespoons of oyster sauce into the wok and stir for one minute before adding the cashew nuts. Delicious!

