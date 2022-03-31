Green Fingers: The rewards of growing flowers from seed

THIS week’s article will be dedicated to growing plants and flowers from seeds. This is an excellent way to save money if trying to establish a garden. If you are intending to have summer flowers from seed this year, then you would need to be buying seeds around now.

If you wish to grow flowers from seeds then you would be well advised to have some basic equipment. A list of this equipment would include: seed trays (with holes for drainage), seed/fine compost, covers for seed trays and plastic plant labels. The plastic labels are important if you are sowing several varieties of flowers. I always make the mistake of saying I will remember all the varieties’ then ultimately get them mixed up! It will also be necessary to find a windowsill on which to start your seeds. It is essential that you try and find an appropriate windowsill. A windowsill of good natural light is needed. However, if you have too much sunlight then the young seedlings might get scorched. Conversely, if there is not enough natural light then the seedlings will become leggy and will fall over.

With a little effort and planning you will be able to have colour in your garden from May until the first frosts, usually in October. Each year there are new varieties to grow so the choice is always expanding. As with all plants, some plants are easier to grow from seeds than others. For example, flowers such as busy lizzy, snapdragons, and alyssum are all quite easy to grow from seed. On the other hand, flowers such as petunia, geranium and begonia are much more difficult to grow from seed.

Flowers for Pollinators

Another factor I would urge you to consider in choosing seeds is food for pollinating insects. Petunia, geranium and begonia offer little in the way of nectar for our pollinators. Flowers such as marigold, alyssum and snapdragon offer much more in the form of nectar. If you can, chose these pollinator friendly flowers whenever possible. Pollinators are great because some, for example lace-wings , lay eggs which, when hatched, will eat greenfly and other aphids.

As mentioned, seeds are readily available to order online. I buy some seeds from Moles Seeds- a UK based company. They offer an extraordinary array of seeds for all types of flowers and vegetables. There are some issues still with purchasing some veg and other types of seed as a result of Brexit.

They can be contacted at : sales@molesseeds.co.uk or, if you wish to contact them by post you can contact them by writing to : Moles Seeds (UK) Ltd, Turkey Cock Lane, Stanway, Colchester, Essex, CO3 8PD. United Kingdom If, however, you prefer to see your seed pack close -up you may opt to buy them in-store. All the large shops have supplies of seeds this time of year.

Contact James

james.vaughan1020@gmail.com