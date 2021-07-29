Green Fingers: Look after your lovely garden furniture

OUR family called into a friend and their family recently during the good spell of weather. We hadn’t met up in a while and decided we would wait until we were all vaccinated before meeting up. Because of the restrictions it had been some time since we had last visited. Its always great to meet up with the Maddens.

I had a chat with my friend, and she showed us around the garden and all the work she and her husband had done - there were extraordinary improvements since our last visit. One of those improvements was the construction of a patio and seating area.

This conversation reminded me of some lectures I had attended while studying landscape design. What I learned was, when buying a new house, wait and see where to place seating areas. The idea is that only over time should a homeowner situate patios and seating areas. It is only over time that a homeowner will discover what parts of the garden are hit with sunlight. And another thing to remember is that a garden can be built and completed over many years. It is good to have an overall plan to begin with but this can take several years to complete.

Looking after it

We like the golden honey colour of new teak and want to do anything they can to prevent their furniture from fading. Other people like the greying colour effect that teak gets after years spent outside. We are led to believe that the application of teak oil will both lengthen the life of furniture and keep the honey colour.

But does an application of teak oil actually offer any significant protection? You may be surprised to find out that the protective properties of teak oil are quite limited, and in some cases, it may even be contributing to the damage of your precious furniture. Teak is almost legendary when it comes to hardwood varieties. This durability is mainly because of the natural oils.

But this naturally occurring oil is not the same thing as the “teak oil” that is marketed and sold for outdoor furniture. That oil doesn’t actually come from the teak tree at all, rather it’s mostly derived from flax seed. Flax (also known as linseed) is great for adding omega-3 to your diet, but it doesn’t do much to protect teak wood from the wind, rain, and sunlight.

Many people think they need to go out and buy teak oil to replenish their furniture’s natural oil as it dries out. If you also thought that teak oil was a necessity, you’re not alone. It’s a very common mistake, but it’s one that can actually harm your teak furniture, especially if not applied correctly.

Contact James

james.vaughan1020@gmail.com