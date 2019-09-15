Green Fingers: September is time to fix your lawns

A task that is great to do this time of year is to set out a new lawn. It is also a great time to repair lawns. Lawns can get damaged and bare during the summer months.

This is especially the case if you have children or pets. Now is a good time to repair and revive lawns because the soil has not yet cooled down. There is still growth in the ground and there will be for around another four weeks. There is also less likelihood of a heatwave this time of year which would prevent the grass seed from germinating.

LAWN SEED

If you are repairing a lawn then the best type of grass seed to get is Rye Grass. This grass is tough and hard-wearing. It is also probably the most popular grass seed you will see for sale in the shops. If you are looking for something a little more fine the Fescu Grass is what you are looking for. This is the type of grass you will see on the putting green of a golf course. This type of grass seed is only for an area in your garden that does not get too much foot traffic.

More recently there is a move to sell bags of grass seed with a percentage of clover seed in it. The inclusion of the clover seed make for more sustainability. Clover-like all members of the pea family- are described as nitrogen fixing.

This means that instead of taking Nitrogen out of the ground they actually put nitrogen into the ground. Nitrogen helps grass to grow and helps it to stay healthy. It is for this reason that clover is added to some grass seed mixes.

Another interesting addition to grass seed is a special coating. These coatings offer different advantages. Some of the coated seed has added fertilizer. This helps the lawn to establish thicker and more quickly. Other seed has fungicide added which prevents the seed from rotting.

LAWN WEEDS

Weeds in a new lawn can be described as ‘virgin weeds’. Every time soil is turned or rotivated weed seeds, which have laid dormant for many years, will germinate.

These young weeds will grow up along with your grass seedlings. If there are only a minority of weeds then these will not become a problem. Once you start mowing the lawn you will chop these weeds down. Each time you mow the lawn you will cut and weaken these weeds. Grass works in a different way. Grass actually grows from the base- almost all plants grow from the tips. This means that each time you cut the grass you are removing the older, damaged part. You are leaving behind young, productive leaves. That is why grass has become the best plant over time to make a lawn from.

