12 Nov 2022

Castlemahon bid to defy poor Limerick record in the Munster junior football championship

Castlemahon Feenagh-Kilmeedy

2022 Limerick Premier JAFC winner Castlemahon

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

12 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

CASTLEMAHON are back on the Munster Club Championship trail this Saturday.

The west Limerick club entertain west Waterford side Shamrocks in Coolyroe this November 12 at 1.15.

The Feohanagh-Castlemahon men are looking to rekindle their provincial championship winning run of 2013 when they recorded two wins over the Tipperary and Clare representatives before losing the Munster JAFC final to Kerry’s Keel.

Niall Kennedy, Mattie O’Sullivan, Alan Roche, Sean Downey and John Francis Reidy all started that Munster final and are again likely starters – current captain James Guina (injured) and former Limerick footballer Mike Fitzgibbon (abroad) also played in ‘13 but may but unavailable for this quarter final.

Victory over Shamrocks will see Castlemahon again at home in the semi final on November 26 against the Kerry champions the David and Paudie Clifford powered Fossa or Listry.

Less than one week after their Limerick Premier JAFC final win over Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Castlemahon will look to Seamus and Sean Flanagan, Michael Nolan, Ciaran O’Sullivan and their 2013 survivors to book a semi final spot.

Limerick's recent record in the Munster JAFC club championship isn't good - indeed since Castlemahon contested the final in 2013, Glin, the following season, are the only Limerick side to contest a final. Across the last six championships; Croom are the only side to enjoy a victory.

