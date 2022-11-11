Limerick trio seek to win coveted club camogie championship titles

TWO coveted club camogie championship titles are up for grabs this weekend.

On Saturday, Adare attempt to bring Munster club championship honours back to Limerick.

Then on Sunday is the Neville Jewellers Limerick Senior Championship Final – Ahane v Killeedy in Ballyagran at 2pm.

These sides have met at the semi final stage for the past two seasons with the west Limerick side victorious in both – scoring nine goals in total.

Killeedy are six time senior champions - 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2020. They lost last year’s final to Newcastle West.

Ahane are looking for a first title in 2018, which saw them return to the summit of Limerick camogie for the first time since 1976.

The Castleconnell side lost the final the following year to Newcastle West and then exited at the hands of Sunday’s opponents at the semi final stage of the last two campaigns.

Sunday’s finalists met in round one of the group phase on August 20 with Ahane two points winners; 1-18 to 3-10.

Back in April the sides met in the league in Castleconnell and the home side in green and gold were also winners; 2-11 to 1-10.

Ahane had a 3-15 to 0-7 win over Granagh-Ballingarry in their semi final, while Killeedy had a 1-20 to 1-5 win over Bruff.

Elsewhere this weekend, Adare chase Munster Championship glory when they play Waterford’s Brickey Rangers in the Munster Junior Camogie Championship Final this Saturday in Sean Treacys GAA grounds in Co Tipperary at 2pm.

Only reformed as an adult club in 2018, Adare’s rise up the Limerick camogie ranks is remarkable. They followed up last year’s junior final win over Galbally to win intermediate honours last month with a final win over Croagh-Kilfinny.

Managed by Michelle Gallagher, this is an Adare team full of leading inter-county players, exciting young talent, vastly experienced former inter-county players.

They beat Clare champions Tulla 2-8 to 0-9. last weekend to reach this final when they look to return provincial honours to Limerick like Granagh-Ballingarry, Ballyagran, Croagh-Kifinny and Ahane before them.

Adare are captained by centre back Sophie O’Callaghan with her Limerick senior team-mate and All-Star nominee Caoimhe Costelloe at centre forward.

Limerick Camogie Chairperson and former inter-county player Grace McNamara is full back while at full forward, injury permitting, will be former Galway All-Star Aislinn Connolly.