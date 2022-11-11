In Pictures: St Kierans celebrate Limerick junior hurling title win over Drom-Broadford

ST KIERANS won the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Junior A Club Hurling Championship title last weekend.
Beaten in this Limerick JAHC final last season, the men in green and gold made amends with this final win over Dromcollogher-Broadford.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader in Newcastle West.
