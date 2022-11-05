Hugh Bourke: 'Big moments' will separate Adare and Newcastle West in Limerick football final

WITH three Fr Casey Cup titles each in the last seven years all points to a titanic struggle between Adare and Newcastle West in Sunday’s Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC final.

It’s their third final meeting in six years and Hugh Bourke has been a central figure for Adare in this period.

But injury means he watches from the sidelines on Sunday, when he expects key moments to swing the balance.

“We now eachother very well and both teams know how to get over the line. We’ve played eachother a lot and to be honest in these games when you know eachother a lot it’s just about the big moments and whoever takes advantage of the big moments - a breaking ball and key chances and momentum can be big thing. I remember last year it was a draw game with 10-minutes to go and Newcastle West had one or two big moments and that sealed the game,” outlined Bourke.

“There isn't going to be a huge amount between the teams and there never has been - it’s about whoever takes those big moments and manages those moments the best.”

What of his sideline brief?

“I expected myself to be a lot calmer! It’s easier being on the pitch because you are busy and your mind doesn’t start to wander. It’s something every different for me and it’s been a bit of an eye-opener and actually quite enjoyable because you learn a lot about what goes on, on the sideline from a management point of view and about the players not on the pitch. I can’t say I am the best at watching games but I’m accepting of my circumstances,” he smiled.

Sunday offers Adare a chance to make amends for last year’s final loss.

“We have a nice healthy rivalry with Newcastle West and it’s one that excites and challenges us and we are really looking forward to the game.”

Both sides arrive in Kilmallock for the final with six wins from six outings.

“Some very tight games - a lot of one score games which it what you need in the group games because you want to be challenged and need to be challenged if you are going to learn and know to look for improvements. For us we would have liked better performances at times but it has kept the hunger there when only narrowly winning and I suppose it challenged us to be better going forward. It’s been tough but we are six from six and we hope to make that seven from seven,” said Bourke, who featured in round two of the championship before undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.

He is full of praise for the new club management.

“It was a really strong recruitment into the club and John and Pat have brought a fresh look on the management team and the way they approach it may be a little bit different to Harry but it’s one that we are enjoying and they definitely have challenged us as players and the standards that we hold. We have definitely evolved as a team under John and Pat and we are thankful to have them involved,” said Bourke.