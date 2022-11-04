West Limerick to the fore in Limerick junior hurling and football county finals

THREE Limerick GAA county championship finals this weekend and all six finalists come from west Limerick.

Many eyes will be on Sunday’s Limerick senior football final but there are also two junior finals.

On Saturday (2pm) in Newcastle West is the Woodlands Hotel Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship final between Dromcollogher-Broadford and St Kierans.

On Sunday (11.45am) in Tournafulla is the Woodlands Hotel Limerick Premier Junior A Football Championship final between Castlemahon and Feenagh-Kilmeedy.

In the October 5 Limerick JAHC final, St Kierans and Drom-Broadford are battling to replace Caherline in the intermediate ranks for next season.

And, the winner will also play in the Munster club JAHC with a November 19 semi final to come against Kilgarvan (Kerry) or Banner (Clare).

St Kierans lost this final last year and are now looking to make the 10th anniversary in style of their last title in 2012.

Drom-Broadford won this title in 2018 but then only stayed one year in the intermediate ranks.

On Sunday, it’s a Belville Gaels derby in the Premier JAFC final – Castlemahon v Feenagh-Kilmeedy.

The winner will have little time to get ready for the Munster club JAFC with a home quarter final tie against Shamrocks of Waterford on November 13.

Feenagh-Kilmeedy are looking to put titles back-to-back – following last year’s JAFC win.

Castlemahon are just four seasons down from the intermediate ranks – they were promoted up with a junior title win of 2013.

These sides met in the final round of group games on September 25 with Castlemahon 1-10 to 0-8 winners.

Both finals will be played under finish on the day protocols with penalties if necessary.